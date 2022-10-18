Kanye West addressed his recent antisemitic remarks in a new interview with Chris Cuomo.

While speaking to the ex-CNN host, who now works at NewsNation, West, who did the interview remotely from a vehicle, said, “I don’t like the term antisemitic” following a series of previous hurtful comments he made about Jewish people.

“It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder — sometimes literally — and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people,” the rapper continued. “You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be a antisemite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Locked Out Of Twitter Following Anti-Semitic Tweet And Instagram Account Restriction

Cuomo attempted to intervene as he began to assert, “You have to understand how,” before West quickly cut him off, saying, “Everyone wants to shoot the messenger. … ‘You have to understand’ — but the thing is, the Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand. And that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, West spoke about his new Yeezy line that sparked controversy during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

READ MORE: ‘The Shop’ Announces Kanye West Episode Won’t Air Over ‘Hate Speech’

“When I wore the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me,” he said. “They canceled my four SoFi Stadium shows, they had the press—the same people, the…outlets that when I was arguing with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, they called me an abuser for arguing with people about my ex-wife and my family, and when I get to see my kids and when I don’t.

“And they just immediately disrespect me,” he continued, adding that “they keep the ‘crazy’ narrative going, they never call me a billionaire. We never talked about, even on this one right here, hey: tycoon, billionaire, visionary, inventor. These are never used.”

READ MORE: Elon Musk Says Kanye West ‘Took To Heart’ Concerns Over Anti-Semitic Tweet In Conversation

Cuomo then clarified that “no Jewish media cabal mafia” exists.

Last week, West returned to Twitter after his Instagram account was restricted, tweeting “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” On Monday, he told Cuomo, “When I said DEFCON 3, what I was saying is, ‘I’m gonna talk about all these things that I saw, that just so happened to be by Jewish executives or Jewish friends of mine.’”

Among other topics, West discussed his plan to purchase Parler, which can be viewed in the video above.