Sarah Michelle Gellar showed her support for her best friend Selma Blair after she had to exit “Dancing with the Stars” due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Gellar has been seen in the audience cheering on Blair, and made sure to show her some love online after Blair revealed that she couldn’t continue with the competition after getting her MRI results back.

The pair have been friends since starring in “Cruel Intentions” with one another back in 1999.

Gellar wrote alongside a selfie of them, “Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up.”

She added of Blair’s dance partner Sasha Farber: “And a special thank you to @sashafarber1 for making this experience what it has been for James- pure joy. I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair.”

Blair responded, “My heart and soul of all great things…. Always you Smg. The way you show up for me. The way this @dancingwiththestars experience with @sashafarber1 and all of the cast…. Has rallied with true grit and JOY and determination has inspired me more than I can process.

“I have been so fortunate to be loved by you. And now I have had the extreme elation and grace of dancing on a ballroom floor, and being lifted and carried by my loves. And the public. It is a gift I will cherish forever. I love you so dearly. Thank you for being by my side on another journey. Here’s to many more. ♥️. I love you. Thank you.”

Blair did one final dance with Farber during Monday’s episode of “DWTS”; a Waltz set to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day.

The pair received 10s across the board for the performance.