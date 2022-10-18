Click to share this via email

The spice clearly got too much for Brooklyn Beckham as he took on the viral “one chip challenge.”

Beckham took to Instagram to share a clip of him eating one of Paqui’s tortilla chips, made with “the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper,” the brand’s website states.

The challenge sees social media users eat one of the chips and see how long they can wait before eating or drinking anything.

Beckham had a glass of milk on hand, as tears streamed down his face.

He simply captioned the video, “Did it x”

The Paqui website includes numerous social media users who have all attempted the challenge.

Howeber, one person pointed out the dangers of the chips in Beckham’s comments section, insisting some kids have been taken to hospital after trying it.

Paqui’s website includes the warning: “Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions,” also giving advice on when to seek medical assistance.

