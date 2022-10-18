Jean Trebek is remembering her late husband.

Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trek’s memoir The Answer Is… is out in a new paperback edition, featuring a new foreword from his wife.

In it, Jean recalls her husband’s final years, being treated for pancreatic cancer while hosting the popular game show and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, all while facing the decision of whether to write an autobiography.

She explains that, in the end, Alex decided he wanted to have “the final word,” setting out to write his own memoir before he passed.

Alex teamed up with his friend and personal assistant Rocky Schmidt to write the book. The two spent much of their time having conversations, recalling the TV host’s life experiences, and the memoir was created out of those exchanges and notes.

When the book debuted in 2020, it immediately climbed the best-seller list and received strong reviews from critics and fans alike.

“The outpouring of love from all over the world buoyed him during some deeply depressing and painful times,” Jean writes of how the release affected her husband.

She also recalls their final days together, spending time sitting on a swing and enjoying the peace and calm.

“I always knew that Alex was both ordinary and extraordinary,” Jean says. “And maybe that’s just it… perhaps it’s being consistently authentic, showing up with a good attitude, staying present and curious, earnestly contributing to the well-being of others, and appreciating the simple pleasures in life that make someone both ordinary and extraordinary all at the same time.”