Tom Brady has explained that intense sideline interaction he was seen having during Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Brady was asked about the moment, which was shared on social media, during a new episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”, which debuted Monday.

It’s mentioned that the Bucs have had a slow start to the season, with a 3-3 record through six weeks.

Gray said of Sunday’s clip, “Well I’m sure your teammates, Tom, could have lived without that verbal shellacking that you gave them trying to motivate them yesterday. Can you tell us what happened?”

Brady responded, “I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more f-bombs than touchdowns. So, that was not one of my better days. But f-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is.”

Gray then asked, “And how do the guys take it when it’s happening in that moment?” as Brady insisted, “It’s all good. You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate ’em and try to get us to a higher level. It’s nothing that I don’t say, you know, if I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job.

“I’m a quarterback? I’m not expecting the right tackle to do it. I’m not expecting the running back to do it. I’m not expecting the receiver to do it. I’m expecting myself to do it. I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays. That’s what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there’s a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it’s some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. Sometimes it’s, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that’s [ultimately] what you’re trying to do.”

Brady, who is rumoured to be having marital problems with Gisele Bündchen, said of life outside football: “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again. There’s only one way to do it.

“And I think Jim, we’ve talked from time to time just about how do you enjoy the certain moments of it. The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, you’re competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, how do I get it done? You know, what do I got to do to get it done?”

Elsewhere in the chat, the group spoke about social media and how they deal with public criticism.

After it’s mentioned that Kevin Durant responds to his detractors in an authentic way on social media, Brady said of his approach of trying to ignoring it all: “Well I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are. You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality.

“So I definitely say things, you know, in the moment and you know, with me, my style is to just ignore as much as possible and realize that most of the people in the conversation don’t have a full idea of what’s really going on. Certainly in football it’s a challenge because you know, there’s so many little nuances and details to a very intricate sport in terms of strategy and what you’re trying to accomplish.

“No one really outside of what the group is can really help us anyway, you know? Basketball has a little different feel than that, but you know, it’s just up to different personalities. But listen, I appreciate people that can do what Kevin does and what some other people do is just call it out. I have a lot of respect for that and I’m always like, ‘you go, get it KD. Let him have it.’ You know? Cause I enjoy that part too because I like him so it makes it easy to, you know, agree with his side.”