Michael B. Jordan is leveling up in “Creed III”.

Jordan will step back into the boxing ring as Adonis “Donnie” Creed in the third franchise instalment and he will also sit ringside as the film’s director. MGM released the official trailer for “Creed III” on Tuesday in what marks Jordan’s directorial debut.

READ MORE: Report: Rihanna Records New Music For ‘Black Panther 2’

“Me and him bonded in a way that I never had an opportunity to,” Jordan said of Majors at a press conference on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s my first time directing that relationship between director and actor. I really understand that now, and it’s a bond that’ll last forever. So just really lucky to have that gentleman by my side.”

Jordan takes over directing duties for Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Steven Caple Jr. (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”) in the first two movies, respectively.

READ MORE: ‘House Party’ Trailer Drops, First Look At LeBron James-Produced Reboot

Sylvester Stallone, notably, will not reprise his role as Rocky Balboa after appearances in the first two “Creed” instalments. Jordan and Majors star alongside Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Tony Bellew and Selenis Levya. Reigning WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has been cast in an undisclosed role.

“Creed III” punches its ticket to the movie theatres on March 3.