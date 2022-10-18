Filming her new documentary series was an eye-opening experience for Cara Delevingne.

On Tuesday, the actress was in Cannes to talk with interviewer Emma Cox about her upcoming “Planet Sex” series and how it pushed her own sexual boundaries.

“I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,’” she recalled, according to Variety.

“I didn’t realize I was a prude,” Delevingne added. “I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

In general, making the series had the 30-year-old confronting all kinds of potentially odd positions, though she said she had no “reservations” about anything.

“I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different. I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd,” she explained. “One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.’”

Delevingne also said that the series “opened my eyes so much” to the nature of sex and sexuality.

“I feel like I needed this in my life, honestly,” she said. “Maybe not to do it on camera — I mean, that was something I wanted to do for other people, but in terms of, for me, I grew up a lot. I had chosen to take a step back from love and relationships for a while before I did this and this made me realize again how much I needed to repair certain things in my life and move on from that. I really grew up a lot.”