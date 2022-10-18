Click to share this via email

Jason Aldean’s fans booed Maren Morris during his recent show in Nashville.

The country crooner was performing at the Bridgestone Arena when he mentioned that he’d been wondering which friend to invite up on stage to perform with him.

Aldean told the crowd, “I thought, ‘Man, who can I call?’

“I got some friends in town. I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown. See if Kenny Chesney’s here and not at the beach.”

The crowd cheered for each name until Aldean said, “Maren Morris,” which elicited a negative response. As the jeers continued, Aldean pretended to look confused by the reaction.

The surprise guest turned out to be Morgan Wallen, who was previously caught on camera using the N-word.

The boos for Morris came after she slammed Aldean’s wife Brittany over an alleged transphobic post.

Brittany posted back in August:

Morris then responded to Cassadee Pope’s remarks:

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

See more in the clip below.