Alan Moore wants nothing to do with the various adaptations of his DC Comics maxiseries, Watchmen — Primetime Emmy awards or not.

Moore has made it clear both personally and professionally that he wants no affiliation with the critically adored HBO limited series “Watchmen”. In a new interview, Moore recalled a tense letter exchange with the TV series’ showrunner. Moore did not name the showrunner; however, Damon Lindelof was the one slotted in that role.

“That wasn’t the best opener,” Moore told GQ. “It went on through a lot of, what seemed to me to be, neurotic rambling. ‘Can you at least tell us how to pronounce ‘Ozymandias’? I got back with a very abrupt and probably hostile reply telling him that I’d thought that Warner Bros. were aware that they, nor any of their employees, shouldn’t contact me again for any reason.

READ MORE: Bowen Yang And Jean Smart Talk Icebergs, ‘Watchmen’ And More In New ‘Actors On Actors’ Episode

“I explained that I had disowned the work in question, and partly that was because the film industry and the comics industry seemed to have created things that had nothing to do with my work, but which would be associated with it in the public mind. I said, ‘Look, this is embarrassing to me. I don’t want anything to do with you or your show. Please don’t bother me again.’”

Moore caught wind of the awards buzz surrounding the HBO series. It was more troubling than intriguing.

“When I saw the television industry awards that the ‘Watchmen’ television show had apparently won, I thought, ‘Oh, god, perhaps a large part of the public, this is what they think Watchmen was?’ They think that it was a dark, gritty, dystopian superhero franchise that was something to do with white supremacism,” Moore said. “Did they not understand Watchmen?

READ MORE: ‘The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz’ Movie From ‘Watchmen’ Director Nicole Kassell Is On The Way

“Watchmen was nearly 40 years ago and was relatively simple in comparison with a lot of my later work. What are the chances that they broadly understood anything since? This tends to make me feel less than fond of those works. They mean a bit less in my heart.”

Moore has not watched the 2009 movie “Watchmen” or the limited series that aired in 2019.

“I would be the last person to want to sit through any adaptations of my work,” Moore said. “From what I’ve heard of them, it would be enormously punishing. It would be torturous, and for no very good reason.”