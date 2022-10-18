Wendy Williams is on the road to recovery!

The 58-year-old TV personality has been focusing on her health in recent months after entering a wellness facility in August.

Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, exclusively tells ET that she is now “home and healing.”

As for the next steps for the former talk show host, she already has some irons in the fire career-wise. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti tells ET.

Williams also shares a sweet message to her supporters, saying, “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

Zanotti first confirmed that Williams had entered the facility in September, saying in a statement at the time, “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with “The Wendy Experience” podcast. Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

No official diagnosis has been publicly presented for Williams’ symptoms, which have included nonlinear speech, brain fog, memory loss and hallucinations, though she has been open about her battles with Graves’ disease and lymphedema in the past.

In June of this year, “The Wendy Williams Show” came to an end following her leave of absence from the program. She did not host the show’s final season.

The show’s cancellation came despite the show’s syndication company, Debmar-Mercury, fighting to keep it on-air amid Williams’ illnesses, which largely began in 2017 when she fainted during an episode of the show. Over the next few years, Williams spent time at a high-end rehab center in Florida, stayed in a sober living facility, and went through a divorce.

Williams’ talk show launched into national syndication in 2009 and gained her several Daytime Emmy wins. Following her show’s cancellation, Williams resurfaced in a new promo for her upcoming eponymous podcast, “The Wendy Experience”.

