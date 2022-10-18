Count Ramona Singer out a “Real Housewives of New York” spin-off.

Singer, 65, was a main caster member of “RHONY” from its season one debut in 2008 to the conclusion of season 13 in 2021. The show is scrubbing the slate clean with a brand new cast for season 14 and Singer does not anticipate starring in any sort of follow-up with the original cast members.

“I really don’t know,” Singer told “Reality with the King” host Carlos King on Monday, per Just Jared. “Number one, I don’t know if I will be [invited]. And number one, I don’t know if I want to do it again.”

Singer noted that she would get stopped regularly while starring on the show. She and her circle do not enjoy the attention. Since wrapping up season 13, Singer has noticed a steep drop in how many people walk up to her in public.

“And guess what? The men I date don’t like all the attention,” she continued. “So, I don’t like all the attention. I really don’t like the press. The press stress me out with all of that stuff that was really, really very hurtful and made me really unhinged. I mean, unhinged.

“And I realize now I’m so much more relaxed. All my friends say I’m 50 per cent more calmer. I still have that high energy, but I’m not as hard-ass, there’s something more gentle. And you know, I’m actually able to date now in a better way,”

Singer won’t completely rule out a return to “Housewives” but it’s not something that is actively enticing her.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never. But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they’re going to bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway. So now, what are you gonna call it? The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?” she pondered.