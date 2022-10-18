Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A storm is coming back to movie theatres.

Deadline reported this week that Universal and Amblin are meeting with directors to helm a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster disaster movie “Twister”.

READ MORE: A ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Here’s What Jay Ellis Said

The project, which will be titled “Twisters”, already has a script from “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith, with producer Steven Spielberg looking to fast-track the film.

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski had been circling the sequel, but dropped out in order to work with Brad Pitt on a Formula One racing movie.

While the studio searches for a new director, names being floated include Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi, who made the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo”, as well as “Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg and “Bumblebee” director Travis Knight.

READ MORE: ‘Avatar’ Cast Reflects On Re-Release And Filming ‘Unforgettable’ ‘The Way Of Water’ Sequel (Exclusive)

The original film was directed by Jan De Bont, and starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes and more.

Sources told Deadline that the hope is Hunt will return for the sequel.