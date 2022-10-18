Kelly Rowland opened up about a recent parenting fail as she chatted to Jennifer Hudson on her talk show Monday.

Rowland was talking about her new movie “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” when Hudson asked whether her kids had seen it.

Rowland said of her son Titan, 7: “I had a really bad parenting moment, where Titan’s about to be 8.

“I thought since I’m sitting right there with him, we’re fine. But there’s a scene in the movie where mommy looks like she’s about to go to the other side, and basically Titan goes, ‘Mommy!’ Like it was a whole release.”

Rowland added that he sobbed for five minutes, telling Hudson: “I was like, ‘Yo, I’m right here, I’m right here. I’m not going nowhere,’ and he was like, ‘No.’ It was a whole moment.”

She said that she then called “momma T” — Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom — who questioned why she would show her son the flick in the first place.

Rowland recalled, “She’s like, ‘Well, why the hell you do something like that?’ She did not understand why I even showed him the movie.

“She’s like, ‘It’s Halloween, baby, you don’t do that.’ So, I missed the mark!”

Rowland also shares 1-year-old son Noah Jon with husband Tim Weatherspoon.