Drake is racking up accolades for his lyrical talent.

On Monday night, the Canadian rapper was awarded Songwriter of the Year in the Performer category at the 2022 SOCAN Awards.

Along with the songwriting honour, the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada also awarded Drake for his singles “Wants and Needs,” which features Lil Baby, and “Way 2 Sexy”, his collaboration with Future and Young Thug.

Yukon’s Stephen Kozmeniuk received the Producer category award for Songwriter of the Year, in part for his involvement in Dua Lipa’s smash “Levitating”, which also won the International Song Award.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s bbno$ took him Breakout Songwriter. Other honourees included Allison Russell and Tom Cochrane, the latter of whom received a tribute in the form of a performance of his classic “Life Is a Highway” from Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Sam Roberts and Juan Taylor.

Earlier this year, Drake broke a major Billboard charts record previously held by the Beatles, racking up 100 entries in the Hot 100 top 20.