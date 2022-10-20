Andy Dick has reportedly been arrested again.

Dick, 56, was arrested by the Santa Barbara Police Department on a felony burglary charge, according to TMZ. The comedian and “NewsRadio” alum was allegedly caught stealing power tools on Oct. 13 from a home under construction. He was charged with first-degree residential burglary.

Dick reportedly remains in Santa Barbara County jail awaiting a $50,000 bond payment.

This is not the first time Dick has run into trouble with the law this year. He was arrested on May 10 for felony sexual battery of a man in Orange County, California. The case was later dropped when the accuser refused to cooperate with local police.

Dick has repeatedly been arrested over the years on various charges of sexual battery and drug possession.