A number of new faces may take over “The Daily Show” following Trevor Noah’s departure.

Noah’s exit from “The Daily Show” came as a surprise to many. As a consequence, there does not appear to be a firm grasp on who will replace the comedian moving forward. The show will take a hiatus after Noah’s final bow on Dec. 8 and return on Jan. 17.

In the absence of a solidified permanent host, expectations are that a number of rotating hosts will pick off where Noah left off, according to Variety. Network executives declined to comment on Noah’s departure but did comment after the announcement of Jon Stewart’s exit in 2015.

“In time, we will turn to the next chapter of ‘The Daily Show,’ and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list,” Comedy Central previously told the publication. “Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions.”

Noah hosted “The Daily Show” in 2015 after joining the program one year prior as Senior International Correspondent.