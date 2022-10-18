Anyone who’s ever gazed with envy at the flawless complexion of Jared Leto can now enjoy his skincare secrets, thanks to the recent launch of Twentynine Palms, the “House of Gucci” star’s new beauty line.

Speaking with Vogue, the 50-year-old actor opened up about why he decided to launch his own beauty brand, an 11-piece line of gender-neutral products for the face, body and hair.

“I know I’m a student here, but I think that’s the best place to be,” he explained. “I’ve never been really interested in beauty products. But I’m interested in the idea of taking care of ourselves in the most natural way possible.”

READ MORE: Jared Leto Splits From Valery Kaufman, Has Been ‘Dating Around’ Source Says

Named for the California town on the outskirts of Joshua Tree National Park, Twentynine Palms boasts such products as a detoxifying kaolin powder clay mask and an exfoliating scrub that resurfaces the skin, leaning heavily into natural ingredients such as prickly pear extract and kaolin powder.

As he explained, his beauty line was inspired by botanicals found in the Mojave Desert, where he owns a home.

“Because of this challenging, unforgiving environment, these ingredients have to be incredibly resilient to survive,” he said.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Explains Why He Avoided Prosthetics For His Transformation Into Morbius

Leto plans to build the brand by next adding fragrances, including such “earthy aromatics” as Japanese vetiver, eucalyptus and myrrh.

“It’s just the beginning,” he added.