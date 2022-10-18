Britney Spears is making a terrifying suggestion about her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney is continuing to speak out following the end of her conservatorship. In a two-minute audio clip shared on Twitter, the “Toxic” singer considered that her dad may have been trying to end her life.

The songstress reflected on an alleged situation in 2019 where she underwent three MRIs before being sent to a mental health facility. Britney was under the belief that she was being treated for cancer but claims “none of that was true.”

I’m posting this for the second time today because I believe in a world where we all deserve justice !!! 15 years in a system of secretive and manipulative abuse … JUST ENDING IT has never been good enough for me and it will never be !!! I was talked to abusively and punished pic.twitter.com/cCMDFndVH5 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 17, 2022

“The whole thing didn’t make sense,” she said, according to Page Six. “The whole thing didn’t make sense… [I didn’t understand] the isolation, the nurses, the vials of blood, the constant communication.

“I’m fine. I’m alive… The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f–king hell.”

Britney continued to speak out against her dad in subsequent tweets.

for me … They hurt me and I did absolutely nothing wrong … I have no justice at all in my eyes … at all !!! The court system ended it TWO YEARS after I told them about 15 years of my abuse … my home friends jumping up and down when the judge ruled it to be over … a metaphor — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 17, 2022

“My wish is to take my father to a place… take his car away… his home away… his door to privacy away,” Britney wrote, listing everything she was allegedly subjected to while in treatment.

“Sit him down seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience [sic]… monitoring his food… no phone… nurses watch him shower and dress.”

Jamie previously denied any wrongdoing as Britney’s conservator.