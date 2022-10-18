Meghan Markle hopes her daughter will grow up into an educated woman.

Speaking on the newest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger as they deconstructed the idea of a “bimbo”.

Markle shared her wish that her 1-year-old daughter Lilibet learns to value her intelligence and authenticity as opposed to connecting her self-worth with her looks.

“Curious to hear your thoughts on this idea of, when I hear the word ‘bimbo,’ I have a very negative connotation to it. I don’t see that as an aspirational thing for women,” the former actress prompted her guests. “I want our daughters to aspire to be…”

“Slightly higher,” Shlesinger finished for her. She welcomed her daughter Sierra Mae with her husband Noah Galuten in January.

“Yeah. I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart, and to pride herself on those things,” she added.

Speaking on her own experience as an attractive woman in comedy, Shlesinger said critics weaponized her looks against her, calling her “too hot”.

“All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘She’s the hot cheerleader.’ I like, was my high school mascot,” she said. “It’s just an example of how they take it away from you any way they can.”

In contrast, Markle considered herself the “smart one” growing up.

“That is all you have to hold on to. So, in any other moment, no one cared if I came to the party,” she recalled with a laugh. “I had a crush on this boy named Chris! I couldn’t get Chris to look in my direction! You know?”

She continued, “Those are the things that sort of inform how you go, ‘Okay, well, if I could be prettier, or if I could be funnier,’ but again, that’s that angling, constantly, as a woman, to try to be something that is desirable.”

Agreeing with the host, Shlesinger added, “You know, we fault women for playing into something, and it’s like, ‘Well, you said this was bad. You made her this and you wanted her to be this. And then when they became that, we’re always like, ‘You have to be something else.’ And that goes for body types, achievements, archetypes.”