Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in 'The Watcher'.

Ryan Murphy’s mega-bucks deal with Netflix is looking like a very smart investment.

Back in 2018, Netflix signed Murphy — whose previous television hits included “Glee” and “American Horror Story” — to a five-year deal worth a reported $300 million.

That deal paid off big time this week as two Murphy-produced Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “The Watcher” rocketed to the top of the streamer’s most-watched English-language series.

“Ryan Murphy ruled the Top 10 once again this week, with three titles on the Netflix charts,” noted Netflix in its press release. “Since its debut on Thursday, Murphy’s real-estate thriller ‘The Watcher’ landed in the #1 spot with 125.01 million hours viewed on the English TV List.”

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in ‘The Watcher’. — Photo: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix © 2022

Meanwhile, the released added, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” pulled in an additional 122.78 million hours viewed for the week, so far accumulating 824.15 million total hours viewed. In addition, the Murphy-produced Stephen King adaptation “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” also landed in the top 10, logging 20.08 million hours viewed.