Emily Ratajkowsi’s so-called mystery man has been identified.

Last week, Ratajkowski was spotted packing on the PDA with an unidentified suitor, and Page Six has identified him as Orazio Rispo.

Rispo, reports the outlet, is 35 years old, and is a New York City-based DJ “who has been spinning tunes for Manhattan’s elite for years.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Are ‘Having A Good Time,’ Source Says

In addition to his DJ work, Page Six reports that Rispo is also the chief strategy officer of a well-intentioned mobile app called Sprokit, “which aims to help former prisoners re-entering the community connect with social services, parole, probation, employers, family and friends.”

The photos, in which Ratajowski and Rispo appear to be making out, seemingly shut down rumours earlier this month that the model-actress was dating Brad Pitt.

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Is ‘Pretty Smitten’ With Brad Pitt: ‘There Is An Attraction’ (Report)

Two weeks ago, a source told People that while Pitt, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, “have had a few dates” together.

“There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on,” said the source, while another “insider” told the magazine that Ratajkowski was “pretty smitten” by Pitt.