Are Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend heading to the altar?

That’s the conclusion fans are drawing from a photo that Cyrus and singer Firerose jointly posted on Instagram.

In the pic, which is captioned “Happy Autumn,” Firerose — who is reportedly in her mid-20s — is seen snuggling up to the 61-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, sporting a large diamond ring on that finger.

This apparently confirms an earlier rumour, reported by The Sun in late September, that Cyrus is “believed to be engaged” to the country singer, who “was spotted with a huge diamond ring” at the time.

In April, Cyrus’ wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage; court documents obtained by TMZ indicated that the two haven’t lived together for more than two years.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” the exes said in a joint statement to People.

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that Cyrus “is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose. There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.”