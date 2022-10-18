Daniel Craig now holds the same royal honour as his most famous screen character.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the former 007 star paid a visit to Windsor Castle, where Princess Anne made him a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George — the same award that James Bond received from the Queen, as mentioned in Ian Fleming’s Bond novels From Russia with Love and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig Remembers Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Funny’ Spirit And ‘Incomparable Legacy’

A photo of the Princess Royal placing the medal on Craig’s neck was shared via Twitter, with the caption featuring a cheeky nod to the Bond films by referencing the oft-used line “We’ve been expecting you…”

We’ve been expecting you… 🎖️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

Craig was named to the Order of St. Michael and St. George in January as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s annual New Year’s honours list.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig Reveals The Queen Made A Quip At His Expense During Their Last Meeting

Interestingly, this isn’t the only honour that Craig shares with 007. As a September 2021 press release announced, he was made an honourary officer of the Royal Navy; Bond is a commander in the Royal Navy.