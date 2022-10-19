Meghan Markle’s fellow former “Deal or No Deal” “briefcase girl” Claudia Jordan has responded to those “Archetypes” podcast comments.

Jordan worked with Markle on the show back in 2006 and took to her Instagram Story to voice her opinion after the Duchess of Sussex said working on it made her feel “not smart” so she ended up quitting.

Markle also said she was told to “suck it in” before filming started, and suggested the girls had to pad their bras, wear lashes and were given spray-tan vouchers each week so they could look a certain way.

Jordan doesn’t agree with the comments, writing: “For clarity – yes getting a modelling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants.

“And ‘Deal or No Deal’ never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

Credit: Instagram/Claudia Jordan

She also pointed out all the work opportunities she’d been given because of “Deal or No Deal”, joking “not too shabby for a ‘bimbo.'”

Markle’s podcast, which was released Tuesday, saw her interview Paris Hilton. The episode was titled “Breaking Down ‘The Bimbo’.”

The “Suits” star said working on “Deal or No Deal” was “solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”

Despite disagreeing with Markle, Jordan assured fans she wasn’t attacking her for the remarks, posting:

Jordan later insisted to social media users that she “didn’t invalidate Meghan’s feelings,” and that she was just clearly stating hers.