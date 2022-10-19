It appears Britney Spears has made an enemy of the the Iranian government.

Over the weekend, Spears tweeted out in support of the ongoing protests in Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for violating the country’s mandatory hijab law.

Spears wrote that she and her husband “stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom,” a sentiment that was echoed on Instagram by her husband, Sam Asghari.

Asghari is himself an Iranian-American, born in Tehran before moving to the U.S. with his family at age 13.

In response to their backing of the protests, the state media company IRNA tweeted a jab at Spears over her conservatorship, which was lifted last year.

American singer @BritneySpears was placed under her father’s conservatorship in 2008 due to her mental health problems. That gave Britney’s father control over her finances and even her personal life aspects such as pregnancy, remarriage and visits to her teenage sons.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/mmimVJwS4Z — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) October 18, 2022

Referring to the singer’s “mental health problems,” the tweet also included a trolling screenshot of a reply to Spears asking, “Can you manage your own money yet.”

Under the conservatorship, which was established in 2008, control over Spears’ finances had been under the control of her father, Jamie Spears.

The pop star spent years battling in court to have her father removed from the conservatorship, and to have the conservatorship ended, both of which were finally granted last year.

Numerous other celebrities have shown their support for the protesters in Iran, including Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and more.