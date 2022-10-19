Meghan Markle is paying tribute to the Queen following her death at age 96 on September 8.

The Duchess of Sussex was previously named as one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees, but her cover was delayed to pay tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

She’s now sat down with the magazine following the official period of mourning, sharing of Her Majesty’s death: “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband [Prince Harry] to support him, especially during that time.”

Harry and Meghan were in the U.K. to attend multiple charity events when the Queen’s passing was announced.

Meghan went on, “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.'”

She shared when asked whether anything had come up for her in her relationship with the Queen since her passing: “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement [in June 2018] that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Meghan added when questioned how they’d processed the loss as a family: “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 before relocating to California. They share kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, together.