Meghan Markle struggles to get her head around the fact that actors play her on screen.

The Duchess of Sussex was previously named as one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees, but her cover was delayed to pay tribute to the Queen following her death at age 96 on September 8.

She’s since spoken to the magazine for a candid interview, which included her being asked whether she’d consider returning to acting.

Meghan insisted, “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

The reporter questioned whether it was “odd” as an actor that other actors would play her in TV and movie roles in the future. There have already been a fair few projects in which people have played the Duchess, including the Lifetime movies “Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance” and “Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal”.

Meghan told the mag, “I haven’t given that much thought, to be honest. It’s all weird.

“You have to compartmentalize. Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money.

“Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go: ‘OK. That actually has nothing to do with me.’ It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with.”

She said of any advice she had for any future onscreen Meghan Markles: “I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness.

“I just hope she finds the dimensions. Also, she can call me!”

There may be plenty of Meghan Markles on our screens in the future, but it’s thought she won’t be included in “The Crown”, which is expected to end in its sixth season that takes place in the late ’90s to the early 2000s.