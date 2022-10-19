Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey hit headlines around the world when it aired in March 2021, and now the Duchess of Sussex is speaking out about the reaction to it.

Meghan made shocking comments in the candid chat about a member of the Royal Family questioning their son Archie’s skin colour, as well as other things including how it was Kate Middleton that made her cry during her wedding week, not the other way around as it was previously reported in the media.

The special was watched by around 18 million people when it first aired, with Meghan telling Variety when asked what the days were like that followed the airing of the interview: “Even before the interview, I hadn’t been out because I was so pregnant. The one thing I really remember was Gloria Steinem’s birthday, a few days after it aired.”

She recalled, “I really wanted to celebrate her at what I thought was just going to be a small and intimate birthday lunch. I envisioned it being us eating sandwiches in this cottage she was staying at. Instead, it was an extravaganza — by the way, as she deserves. But I hadn’t really seen people in a long time, and the interview had come out maybe a week before. Walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable.

“But before I could let my uncertainty linger, Pamela Adlon came up to me and greeted me with such warmth and kindness. She toured me around the room, and at every turn, more generosity and love was felt. Maybe it’s just a testament to the kind of company Glo keeps, but I also think these women were extraordinary to ensure I felt so welcomed,” the Duchess added.

“It’s like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant, and still means, so very much to me. The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated.”

The Duchess spoke about the Oprah interview as part of her Variety chat after previously being named as one of the Power of Women honorees. Her cover was delayed last month to pay tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, after her death at age 96 on September 8.