This holiday season, love has a surprise in store.
On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for their upcoming movie “Christmas With You”, starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia.
“Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina (Garcia) escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love,” the longline reads.
In the trailer, Prinze’s character, the father of that young fan, played by Deja Monique Cruz, gets help from Angelina with writing a brand new Christmas music hit.
The film also stars Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes.
“Christmas With You” premieres Nov. 17.