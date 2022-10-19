Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

This holiday season, love has a surprise in store.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for their upcoming movie “Christmas With You”, starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia.

READ MORE: Freddie Prinze Jr. Launches Wrestling Podcast

“Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina (Garcia) escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love,” the longline reads.

Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix © 2022.

In the trailer, Prinze’s character, the father of that young fan, played by Deja Monique Cruz, gets help from Angelina with writing a brand new Christmas music hit.

Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix © 2022.

READ MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Beautiful Wedding Throwback On 19th Anniversary Of Marrying Freddie Prinze Jr.

The film also stars Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes.

Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix © 2022.

“Christmas With You” premieres Nov. 17.