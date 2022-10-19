Click to share this via email

Laurence Fishburne has mixed feelings about the latest “Matrix” sequel.

In an interview with Variety, the actor who played Morpheus in the original trilogy shared his opinion about last year’s “The Matrix Resurrections”.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” he said, adding after a pause, “And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be.”

Despite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning for the fourth film in the franchise, Fishburne didn’t reprise his iconic role, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing a different version of the character instead.

“But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing. Yeah, that’s what I thought,” Fishburne added.

Asked if he felt that he’d missed out by not being included in the revival, the actor said, “No, not really.”

Fishburne can next be seen in the Netflix fantasy film “The School for Good and Evil”.