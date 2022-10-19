Nicki Minaj really loves being a mom.

The rapper sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for Interview magazine, and opened up about motherhood after giving birth to her son in 2020.

“First of all, being a mother is the biggest freaking blessing on planet earth,” she said. “I’m so happy that God allowed me to experience this. I’ve always loved children and I’ve always been great with children, but in the last few years I started thinking, I know it’s going to be a huge shift for me because I’m used to going wherever I want, whenever I want, and I knew having a baby was going to change all that.

She continued, “But I absolutely love it. I love my son so much that I don’t know if it’s normal, but it seems unhealthy because I took too long to start working and leaving him to be watched by anyone, so now I have this real bad separation anxiety. So that’s not good.”

Minaj also opened up about her own experiences as a child, being left with relatives in Trinidad by her parents.

“If it wasn’t during COVID, it would’ve been different, but I was afraid to bring people around him when he was a tiny, tiny baby—nannies that are going back home and stuff,” she said. “But the other reason I brought up the second part of your question is because my son is about to be 2, and when I was 2 years old, my parents left me in Trinidad. Of course, I was very attached to my mother, and in my little toddler mind, I thought I was going to see her the next day. And she was gone for two years, so that’s a big part in my development.”

She added, “So I’m reliving all of those things now because I’m afraid that my son will ever feel that I left him for anything, for any reason, and for any amount of time.”