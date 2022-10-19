Jana Kramer speaks candidly about her ex-husband Mike Caussin cheating on her with over 13 women on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk”.

The country singer and actress joins Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino on the emotional ep, admitting she broke many things after finding out about her ex’s infidelity.

Kramer, who shares daughter Jolie Rae, 6, and son Jace Joseph, 3, with Caussin, tells the group: “I shattered so many things in my house

“There was this, like, pantry door. He wanted it to say ‘Pantry Door.’ I’m like, ‘Would you like to label every door?’ Like, ‘Bathroom Door.’ So me and my girlfriends, we took a bat to it. And we just shattered it.

“And then, you know, I destroyed all of his Xboxes and all those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute.”

Jana Kramer on “Red Table Talk”. — Jordan Fisher

Elsewhere in the interview, Kramer tears up as she says “more” when Pinkett Smith asks about her finding out that Caussin had cheated with about 13 women.

The country singer continues, “I know we’re both in better situations. But I think about this year… my kids won’t wake up in my house Christmas day. That one’s gonna hurt.

“That’s when I get like, that’s not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair.”

She admits, “There were flags in the beginning. He had cheated, you know, a month into dating. But I’m like, ‘It’s okay. I’ve cheated in past relationships and I didn’t forgive myself for it, so I’m gonna forgive you.’ I can make this work. We can grow together.’ And in the marriage, too.”

Kramer says she found out about the cheating by calling numbers from their phone bill.

She explains, “My daughter was four months old when a girlfriend was like, ‘Something’s not right with him.’ And I could sense it. I think I didn’t want to believe it.

“I’m on the road, I’m traveling. Like, like, how — how would I know? And she goes, ‘Look through the phone bills.’ And so I looked through the phone bill and started calling these numbers, and then that’s when I found out the truth.”

Kramer and Caussin, who tied the knot in 2015, announced their divorce in April 2021.

The latest episode of “Red Table Talk” is now streaming on Facebook Watch.