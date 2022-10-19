“Bachelor” alum Cassie Randolph has no ill intentions towards ex Colton Underwood despite their messy breakup.

In a new interview with “The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast”, the California native shared her initial reaction after learning about Underwood’s sexuality in the media.

“I’m very happy that he is, you know, is at peace with himself and not carrying that burden anymore, of course,” Randolph, 27, explained on Monday’s episode. “It was a very just overall hard time for me, so I feel like there was just one thing after another and I was just extremely overwhelmed with everything going on.”

The TV personality revealed that she’s “doing great” after initially being “caught off guard” when Underwood, 30, came out as gay in April 2021 during an emotional interview with “Good Morning America”. During his appearance on the morning show, the former NFL player publicly apologized to Randolph “for any pain and emotional stress” he caused her.

The former couple met while filming season 23 of “The Bachelor”, which aired in 2019. Although Randolph chose to leave the show early, she later rekindled her romance with Underwood in March of that same year on the season finale. They called it quits in May 2020, which eventually led to Randolph filing a restraining order against Underwood that September for alleged harassment and stalking. Almost two months later, the order was dropped following a private settlement.

Randolph, the co-owner of Landon Denim — a sustainable denim line — is currently dating musician Brighton Reinhardt, 25, whom she said has helped her get through her breakup as a friend before they began dating.

“Me and Brighton had been friends for seven years,” Randolph told co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. “That last summer, he was very very supportive just through everything. He’s never been weird. If anything he’s just very defensive or protective and makes me talk I tout with him more than I would like to. Not in a bad way, in a good way.”

While commenting on whether or not Reinhardt is “the one,” Randolph replied, “I hope so. I think so.”

Last year, she told People that her bond with the singer “feels so much more natural and better” than her previous relationships, noting that they “get each other on a different level.”