Zac Efron’s adventure continues.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the new season of “Down to Earth with Zac Efron”, this time sending him down under to Australia.

“In this new season, Emmy® winning actor Zac Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live,” the official synopsis reads. “The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.”

In the trailer, Efron goes diving among the coral reefs, hikes up mountains, eats interesting food and more, all while meeting with innovators looking for ways to live better and more sustainably.

The first season of the show, which premiered in the summer of 2020, featured Efron going to multiple countries, including Iceland, Costa Rica, and more.

“Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under” premieres Nov. 11.