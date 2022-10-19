Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife, talk it out on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk”.

The pair are joined by Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris as they discuss how things got off to a bit of a tricky start with them, given that Will only divorced Sheree two years before he and Jada tied the knot.

Sheree was married to the actor from 1992 to 1995 and they share son Trey, 29, together.

Jada recalls how Sheree once came into her and Will’s master bedroom without asking.

The actress shares, “I remember one time you came in the house, and you went into the master bedroom. You just looked around — yes. You looked around, you marched into the master bedroom, and you wanted to see what was going on, like how it was decorated and all that. You marched back there, and you were like, ‘Oh, okay. I just wanna see, da, da, da, da.’”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Sheree Zampino on “Red Table Talk”. — Jordan Fisher

Jada adds, “It was early on, and I think you were just trying to just, like — ‘I just need you to know who queen bee is around here. Okay? So I’ma come —’” as Sheree quips, “Oh, shame. Shameful.”

Jada continues, “’And look all through here.’ And I was like — I couldn’t say nothing. She marched all up in that house like, ‘Mm-hmm.’ Marched right into that master bedroom. And I was like, ‘Lord Jesus. Lord Jesus,’” before admitting that was the house that Sheree had picked out, hence the curiosity.

Jada says, “That was the house you picked out! That was the house. And that’s when I knew, too. I was like, ‘Well, damn, she done picked the house out. You know, I can’t say nothing.’ We were both very fiery.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheree talks about Jada apologizing to her for entering the picture too soon.

She explains, “I remember you coming to me, and you were teary, you were very emotional and you said, ‘I just didn’t know.’ And basically what you were saying is, ‘I was in the picture too soon.’

“And you apologized for that. And it’s interesting, because recently, I was in that same situation. Now, it was a little worse. They were divorcing. What I didn’t know is that she was very, very pregnant. And we were all in the same space, and she came, and I was like ‘What am I doing here?’ Like, it is way too soon. And I felt like I’m out of line. I need to give them — ’cause you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Later in the chat, Jada questions whether the pair have anything else to forgive each other for after 20-plus years, to which Sheree replies: “Um, I — I hope not. After all that?… I think we’re committed to the process. I’m committed to loving you. I’m committed to giving you grace. Like, you’re family to me.”

The latest episode of “Red Table Talk”, also featuring Jana Kramer, is now streaming on Facebook Watch.