Meghan Markle is showing her support for activists of women’s rights in Iran.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black shirt with Farsi words on it as she posed for a photo with Archewell president Mandana Dayani, as well as EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen.

Her shirt reads “زن زندگی آزادی” (“Women, Life, Freedom”) in Farsi, reports Cosmopolitan.

Dayani shared the moment to her Instagram with the caption, “Women. Life. Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini.”

“I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives,” she continued.

“At an event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom,” she added. “As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni.”

Fans were supportive in the comments of the post, with one writing, “WOMEN CHANGING THE WORLD 🌎” while another commented, “QUEENS 😍😍😍”.