Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

On Wednesday, Country Music Television announced the stacked line-up for its final “Next Women of Country” showcase of the year, taking place on Nov. 8.

The event, in partnership with City Winery Nashville, will honour country star Loretta Lynn, who peacefully passed away earlier this month.

“CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Songs of Loretta Lynn”, presented by “CMT Night Out Nashville” and Change The Conversation, will pay tribute to the late icon’s legendary catalog, with Lynn’s songs performed by a special group of female artists.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson For Loretta Lynn Tribute Duet

Performers include Bowen + Young, Brooke Eden, Caylee Hammack, Erin Enderlin, Miko Marks, Sacha, Stephanie Quayle and Tiera Kennedy.

CMT’s Leslie Fram and Wendy Moten are set to co-host and Moten will also take the stage to perform.

Photo: CMT

READ MORE: Jack White Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Loretta Lynn: ‘Like A Mother Figure To Me’

CMT first launched its “Next Women of Country” campaign in 2013 — being a devoted advocate of country music’s female artists — as a substantial, meaningful effort to support and expose developing female talent, including both signed and unsigned artists.

Tickets for “Next Women Of Country: Celebrating The Songs Of Loretta Lynn” are now available.