Drake really did start from the bottom.

In a post on his Instagram Story, the Canadian rapper reshared a post showing how much he earned opening for Ice Cube at Toronto’s Kool Haus in 2006.

According to the document, Drake made just $100 for the performance, possibly his first concert, in which he plays songs from his first mixtape, Room for Improvement.

“This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now,” Drake wrote in a caption, “keep going.”

Drake, of course, kept going, becoming one of the top artists in the world, including reaching a milestone 50 billion streams on Spotify, the first to ever reach that mark.

Meanwhile, Kool Haus closed in 2015, but Drake has contributed to reviving live music in Toronto with the opening the new 2,500-capacity venue History in 2021.