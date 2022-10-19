Would Nick and Vanessa Lachey have found each other if they were competing in the Netflix dating show “Love is Blind”?

He thinks they would and told People that if he and his spouse were single and hadn’t yet met, he would absolutely have “gravitated” toward her if they were contestants on the show and not its hosts.

“We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said.

“We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us,” he added.

“You would’ve found me through a wall?” his wife quipped, to which he replied, “I would find you anywhere.”

He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.”

“We did,” she confirmed. “We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

The first four episodes of the third season of “Love Is Blind” are streaming now.