One of last year’s funniest comedies is heading back for its sophomore year with the return of HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls”.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College, played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

“The new season picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments,” reads the synopsis for the new season.

In addition, series regulars for the second season include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert.

The new season of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” kicks off Nov. 17.