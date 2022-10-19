Shakira unveiled some new music on Wednesday, and fans are in for a treat.

The Colombian singer-songwriter behind such hits as “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka” has joined forces with Ozuna for a new single “Monotonia”, along with an accompanying music video, co-directed by Shakira and longtime collaborator Jaume de la Iguana.

“Filmed in Manresa, Spain, the video shoot caused a frenzy during filming with fans following the entire shoot,” noted a press release for the video, in which Ozuna blasts Shakira with a bazooka, leaving her with a gaping hole in her chest while she holds her beating heart in her hands before locking it away in a safety deposit box — a possible reference to her recent split from husband Gerard Piqué.

Shakira began teasing the video and single on social media last week, sharing clips and photos from the video, including one in which her heart is stepped on.