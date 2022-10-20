Kylie Jenner had “the baby blues.”

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the cosmetics mogul revealed that she went through a serious spell of depression after giving birth to her son Wolf back in February.

READ MORE: ‘The Kardashians’ Recap: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth — And Kris Scrambles To Grab Hilarious Hospital Essentials

“It’s been really hard,” she told sister Kendall.

Her sister suggested that her hormones after the birth were “probably all over the place,” and Kylie agreed.

“I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” she said.

“But I feel better mentally,” Kylie added. “I’m not crying everyday so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner And Hailey Bieber Go Get Pizza Dressed As Witches In Hilarious TikTok

In a confessional, Kylie explained that she actually looked up information about what she had been going through.

“I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues,” she said.

Along with their son, Kylie also shares daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.