Kanye West clashed with Piers Morgan during his explosive interview with the British journalist that’s set to air in full later this week.

Clips from the chat have been doing the rounds on social media, with West calling Morgan a “Karen” at one point.

As Morgan continued to challenge West over his recent anti-Semitic comments, the rapper hit out: “You don’t hold accountability to my pain. You’re being a Karen.”

“I’m not a Karen, I’m not going to cancel you, and I’m not going to uncensor you,” Morgan insisted. “I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.”

The host tried to suggest how the musician “may grow,” but West asked how much he was worth and said, “Why would I listen to you?” after Morgan responded that he wasn’t worth as much as his guest.

Another new clip saw West and Morgan attempt to shout over the top of one another as the rapper tried to ask the interviewer a question.

Morgan slammed, “You can’t interview me, it’s my interview!”

Ye was also asked whether he believes he has any form of mental illness, to which he replied that he “suffered from exhaustion” and claimed he’d been constantly “lied” to.