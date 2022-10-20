Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Megan Thee Stallion is clearing up rumours.

On Wednesday, the “WAP” rapper took to Twitter to let fans know that she and boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine are not yet engaged.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Hosting Debut, Intentionally Avoids Addressing Burglary News

The night before, each had taken to Instagram to share photos from their night out, celebrating their two-year anniversary, along with more pics from across their relationship.

Megan had also tweeted about Pardi for the occasion, saying he’s “obsessed” with her.

My man so obsessed with me … love that for me — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 19, 2022

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion’s Home Broken Into, More Than $300K Of Property Stolen

But the next day, she decided to clarify that, “as nice as last night was we are not engaged.”

Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 19, 2022

Megan and Pardi met when they worked on her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé.

They started dating in October 2020 and went public about their relationship in February 2021.

“That’s my boo, and I really like him,” Megan said in an Instagram live session at the time, “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends.”