Tristan Thompson is a proud dad.

The basketball player took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a cute photo of a homemade drawing he’d received from his 4-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian.

The youngster had decorated around a cute, heart-shaped photo of the pair, using the phrases “True 2022,” “I love you daddy,” and “dad.”

“Lights my heart,” Thompson gushed, adding: “#MyPrincess.”

Credit: Instagram/Tristan Thompson

Thompson’s post comes after he and Kardashian welcomed their second child together — a son — via surrogate in August.

The birth was shown on “The Kardashians”, but the pair have yet to publicly reveal the newborn’s name.

The episode in question followed the difficult moment Kardashian found out that Thompson had cheated on her once again, this time with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.