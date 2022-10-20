Tristan Thompson is a proud dad.
The basketball player took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a cute photo of a homemade drawing he’d received from his 4-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian.
The youngster had decorated around a cute, heart-shaped photo of the pair, using the phrases “True 2022,” “I love you daddy,” and “dad.”
“Lights my heart,” Thompson gushed, adding: “#MyPrincess.”
Thompson’s post comes after he and Kardashian welcomed their second child together — a son — via surrogate in August.
The birth was shown on “The Kardashians”, but the pair have yet to publicly reveal the newborn’s name.
The episode in question followed the difficult moment Kardashian found out that Thompson had cheated on her once again, this time with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nichols had given birth to Thompson’s child despite him starting the surrogacy process to have his second baby with Kardashian.
Kardashian shared on the episode, “Ever since December it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy.
“It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” she added, while beaming as she held on to her baby son.