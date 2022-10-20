WATCH ABOVE: Crown prosecutors told a judge Jacob Hoggard should serve six to seven years in jail for sexual assault. As Catherine McDonald reports, Hoggard maintains his innocence and has not taken responsibility for his actions and has shown no remorse.

TORONTO — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years behind bars after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

The Crown had sought a sentence between six and seven years behind bars while the defence wanted three to four years.

The prosecution had argued Hoggard was a risk to the public while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.

The 2016 sexual assault took place in a Toronto hotel room and the Ottawa woman told Hoggard’s sentencing hearing that what happened will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Hoggard had also been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case of a teenage fan, as well as sexual interference involving that complainant but was found not guilty on those offences.

The 38-year-old Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jacob Hoggard is sentenced to 5 years in prison. A DNA order, 20 years on the Sex offender registry, 10 year weapons ban, no contact with the victim

