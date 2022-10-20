Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Michael Bublé is coming to “Dancing With the Stars” as a guest judge, and here’s what fans can look forward to.

The new episode, which will air Monday, Oct. 24, will feature the 10 remaining couples dancing to music by the Canadian artist for “Michael Bublé Night”.

READ MORE: Derek Hough Previews Season 31 Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ And Michael Buble Night

Bublé himself will open the show with a performance of his song “Sway”, along with female pros choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

Meanwhile, judge Derek Hough will also take the stage during the episode for a performance of “Higher” with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.

Check out the full list of dancers and Bublé songs below:

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to “Fever”

Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)”

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “Come Dance With Me”

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me”

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “Feeling Good”

Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to “Save The Last Dance For Me”

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Hollywood”

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young”

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to “Home”

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Jokes That ‘The Maple Leafs Can Suck It’

Speaking to ET Canada last month, Hough previewed “Michael Bublé Night”, telling us, “He’s hilarious and so much fun, and he’s down.”

As usual, fans will be able to vote live, during the show, for their favourite dance couples.