Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny is speaking out about the pair once again.

The Daily Mail published another article this week, claiming the ex-nanny had said Wilde had been wearing her engagement ring “right before she started seeing Harry [Styles].”

The nanny, who hasn’t been named, shared, “Olivia went on to defend herself and I think she did it for Harry because she wanted Harry to think things were over for a long time — and they weren’t.”

They claimed Wilde was seen wearing her ring in some snaps published by the Mail taken in Malibu on Labour Day Weekend in September 2020.

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde Responds To Viral Salad Dressing Claim By Sharing A Recipe

Wilde recently insisted in an interview with Vanity Fair that her and Sudeikis’ relationship “was over long before” she met Styles that October on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” and that they’d “officially dissolved” their relationship “towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

Wilde, who went public with Styles in January 2021, and Sudeikis share Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, together.

According to Page Six, the nanny claimed Styles “doesn’t know about any of it.”

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde Says She Won’t Give Up In The Face Of ‘The Burning Hellfire Of Misogyny’ In Hollywood

They continued, “One thing about Olivia is she likes to just act like there’s no problems. Nothing’s there. When you bring something up to her she just doesn’t know how to deal with things. She blows them to the side.

“So I think she didn’t want Harry to have anything to do [with it].”

After the Mail published their interview with the unnamed woman earlier this week, Wilde and Sudeikis, who had been engaged since 2013, released a joint statement, shared with ET.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they said.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”