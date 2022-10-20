Trevor Noah fans, your wish just came through.

Noah is teaming up with Netflix for his third stand-up comedy special, “I Wish You Would”. The comedian shared a teaser trailer for the Netflix special on Thursday. Directed by David Paul Meyer, the upcoming special was shot at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

READ MORE: ‘The Daily Show’ May Welcome Rotating Hosts After Trevor Noah’s Exit

“Emmy and Grammy nominated writer, comedian Trevor Noah returns to Netflix in his new comedy special, ‘I Wish You Would’,” the special’s logline reads. “True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.”

News of the special follows the announcement of Noah’s impending departure from “The Daily Show”. Noah took over for Jon Stewart in Sept. 2015. Seven years later, Noah announced that he would be exiting the late-night program. His final salute behind “The Daily Show” desk is scheduled for Dec. 8.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Sets Date For His Final ‘Daily Show’ Broadcast

Noah’s new special premieres globally on Nov. 22 through Netflix.