John Legend confesses becoming a good partner was life lesson.

The singer’s marriage to Chrissy Teigen is beloved by fans with the two sharing hilarious couple TikToks together showing their love and frustration with each other.

The two met on the set of “Stereo” music video where Teigen was hired as a model for the video and they hit it off immediately, but he confessed on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast that he wasn’t the best boyfriend in the beginning.

“I think I was more selfish then. I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish,” he admitted. “I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

As the relationship developed, the “All of Me” singer came to realize he would need to change if he wanted to keep Teigen in his life.

“When you stop being so selfish when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation, you just grow and you mature,” he said. “Part of it is it’s just a matter of time. You need time to become that person you want to be.”

He explained that while there was an instant connection, chemistry becomes love with time and hard work.

“When we first met, we were very attracted to each other, our chemistry was great, but that level of attraction is more like infatuation at the beginning of a relationship. And love when it is able to stand the test of time, it has to be deeper and more real than that,” he explained. “We’ve been through enough together where it’s really fortified us and made us stronger. Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn’t know. And going through all of that…to be able to write and sing a song called ‘I Don’t Love You Like I Used To.’ It’s different now but it’s better.”

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2013 and welcome their daughter Luna in 2016, and their son Miles in 2018.

One of these trials Legend mentioned involved handling a tragic miscarriage as a family. They shared their devastating loss in October 2020 and received an outpouring of support from the public. Speaking on his wife’s incredible ability to find the humour in most situations, he said it was something he loved about her.

“How she reacts to stress, how she reacts to life, how she can find a joke even in the craziest…even in grief, she’s able to find humour,” he said. “I feel like you see so many things about your partner as you grow together and as you experience adversity together and what I’ve seen from her just made me love her more and value her more. I think she’s cooler now than I ever thought she was. I just really have seen her in all kinds of situations. I just value her more and am in awe of her more than I ever have been.”

The family is currently expecting baby no. 3 on the way.